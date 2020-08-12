10 Infected with Coronavirus in J.League Soccer Club

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--A total of 10 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in southwestern Japan-based professional soccer club Sagan Tosu, it was learned Wednesday.

This is the first infection cluster found in the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League. "We'll consider our response, based on instructions from public health authorities," J.League Chairman Mitsuru Murai said.

Sagan Tosu announced on the day that coronavirus infection was confirmed for nine people including six players after team manager Kim Myung-hwi, 39, tested positive on Monday. The J1 top-division club conducted coronavirus tests on a total of 89 players and others.

While most of the nine have developed no symptom, the manager felt ill during the team's match on Saturday, according to club officials.

On Wednesday, a match between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Sagan Tosu was canceled.

