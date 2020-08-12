222 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday that 222 people were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in the capital.

The daily coronavirus count there topped 200 for the first time in three days.

According to the metropolitan government, about 60 pct of the newly identified virus carriers were in their 20s and 30s.

As a result, Tokyo saw its coronavirus cases total 16,474, with 21 COVID-19 patients in serious conditions.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic in the country rose to 1,078 the same day, as the Saitama, Shiga, Osaka and Kagoshima prefectural governments each reported a death.

