Hitachi Receives Orders for High-Speed Trains in Spain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Ltd. <6501> said Wednesday that it has received an order for 23 high-speed trains from an Italian railway company for operations in Spain.

A subsidiary of the Japanese electronics and machinery maker and Bombardier Transportation, a subsidiary of Canadian machinery giant Bombardier Inc., will jointly design and manufacture the “Frecciarossa 1000” trains in Italy for Trenitalia.

The deal is worth roughly 800 million euros, or some 99.8 billion yen.

Trenitalia plans to operate the high-speed trains in Spain from 2022. Deliveries of the trains will begin in September 2022 and be completed by March the following year.

Frecciarossa 1000 trains have been in service in Italy since 2015. Each train will have eight cars and travel at speeds of up to 360 kilometers per hour.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]