Japan Cautious on Russian-Developed COVID-19 Vaccine

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is cautious about approving or importing a COVID-19 vaccine developed and approved by Russia, health minister Katsunobu Kato indicated Wednesday.

"It's not like we'll approve (the vaccine) immediately," Kato told reporters.

The Japanese government has concluded basic agreements respectively with U.S. and British drugmakers Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC on the supply of their coronavirus vaccines under development.

"We're striving to carry out vaccinations as widely and promptly as possible, but we are also aiming to fully check safety," the minister stressed.

