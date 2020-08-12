Toshiba Logs 12.6-B.-Yen Operating Loss for April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toshiba Corp. <6502> Wednesday reported a consolidated operating loss of 12,635 million yen in April-June, its first red ink for the quarter in five years.

The loss, which compared with the year-before profit of 7,828 million yen, reflected low operating rates at hard disk drives plants due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and other issues linked to the electronic devices business

The segment received a financial impact of 25.2 billion yen from the pandemic.

Specifically, operations at the company's HDD plant in the Philippines were suspended for nearly three months, and the delivery of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment bound for China was delayed.

Printing and infrastructure operations were also negatively affected significantly.

