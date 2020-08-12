Japanese Lawmakers Respond to Activist Arrests in Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers on Wednesday issued a statement over arrests of democratic activists in Hong Kong, urging the Japanese government to reject any request from Beijing to cooperate with related investigations.

The lawmaker group also called for the protection of Japanese citizens in the Chinese territory, through extensions of their visa-free stays.

The statement was submitted by the group’s co-representatives, former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Shiori Yamao of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, to Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura at the prime minister’s office on the day.

“We’ll consult with the Justice Ministry and the Foreign Ministry,” Nishimura said.

