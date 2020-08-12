Japan Govt OKs Sites for Culture, Tourism Promotion Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday selected the first set of locations to receive aid under a law for the promotion of regional culture and tourism.

Ten facilities were certified for the aid. The government will also assist in promoting them to international visitors as well as giving advice to improve their services.

Regional promotion projects centered around the Yokote Masuda Manga Museum in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and the Ichijodani Asakura Clan Ruins in Fukui, central Japan, were selected for the government assistance, as well as a project seeking to boost the appeal of the Tokugawa Art Museum in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The government plans to certify some 15 additional locations by the end of the fiscal year.

The project is based on a law to promote tourism for regional cultures, enacted in April.

