McDonald's Japan Sales Up 2 Pct in Jan.-June

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) <2702> said Wednesday its January-June sales rose 2.0 pct from a year earlier to 139.2 billion yen.

The fast food chain saw brisk drive-through, take-out and delivery sales in the first half of the current business year, amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Operating profit grew 0.7 pct to 14.7 billion yen, while net profit dropped 4.9 pct to 9.1 billion yen due to a rise in costs for store refurbishments and relocations.

In particular, drive-through sales accounted for about half of total sales in April-May, when McDonald's suspended its dine-in service in response to the government's state of emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic.

Per-customer sales in April-June on a same-store basis grew more than 30 pct, thanks to bulk purchases by drive-through customers for eating at home with their family members.

