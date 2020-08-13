Pepper Food to Cut 183 Jobs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Pepper Food Service Co. <3053> said Wednesday that 183 of its employees have accepted buyout packages and will leave the company at the end of this month.

The struggling Japanese restaurant chain plans to book 87 million yen in extraordinary loss related to the packages, including special severance pay.

The move is in line with the company’s plan to close 114 restaurants, including those in the Ikinari Steak chain.

