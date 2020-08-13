Wartime Bomb Shelter Drawing Attention as Theater

Newsfrom Japan

Kasai, Hyogo Pref., Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--A large air raid shelter used during World War II in western Japan is drawing attention for screening the last words of suicide attack unit members of the then Japanese military.

At the shelter in the city of Kasai, Hyogo Prefecture, a video on suicide notes left by those troops to their parents is shown.

The screening, held four times per day on the first and third Sundays of every month, with up to 20 people allowed each time, is fully booked until October. A flurry of inquiries are being made from schools planning to include the bomb shelter theater in their lists of destinations for student trips.

In 1943, the Uzurano airfield was constructed in the city to train pilots. About 500 youths from across the country received training there. Some 70 of them departed from the Kushira air base in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima as members of the Hakuro suicide attack unit, and 63 died in the mission.

Facilities at the Uzurano airfield, such as the runway, and the air raid shelter have been preserved by the Kasai municipal government as war ruins used for peace education.

