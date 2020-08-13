Activist Urges Japanese People to Watch over Hong Kong Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Agnes Chow, a prodemocracy activist in Hong Kong who was released on bail on Tuesday after being arrested under China's new national security law, has urged Japanese people to watch closely over the situation regarding the region.

In a video posted on YouTube, Chow, in Japanese, thanked the support she received from the Japanese public.

She spoke in Japanese for around three minutes of the 25-minute video.

Chow said that she was arrested on Monday without being mentally prepared and was unable to grasp the situation at the time.

She said that she may still be indicted or jailed in the near future.

