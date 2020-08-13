Hokkaido Town Mulling Hosting radioactive Waste Disposal Site

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The town of Suttsu in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido is considering applying for a process to select a municipality to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants, it was learned Thursday.

Officials of the town government will discuss the plan with Suttsu municipal assembly members late this month, informed sources said. The town has yet to determine when to make a final decision on the matter.

The move by the town is likely to stir controversy as the government of Hokkaido says in an ordinance that radioactive waste is unacceptable in the prefecture.

Suttsu, in western Hokkaido and facing the Sea of Japan, is included in areas deemed suitable to host a radioactive waste final disposal site on a map created by the central government in 2017.

“We’re considering (hosting a final disposal site) as a way to secure financial resources,” an official of the town government said, noting that Suttsu is facing financial difficulties and that its population is declining. The town government will also take account of opinions of local residents and nearby municipalities, the official added.

