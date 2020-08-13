CDPJ Leader Eyes Merger with DPFP by Early Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan chief Yukio Edano indicated Thursday that the party aims to realize a merger with the Democratic Party for the People by early September.

"We hope to make a great step toward winning power, after upgrading to a new form by around the beginning of next month," Edano said at a party meeting.

"Based on our party's three-year history, we'll join hands with a wide range of other people to change the current political situation," he stressed.

Later on Thursday, Edano had a meeting with veteran lawmaker Ichiro Ozawa of the DPFP, asking for his cooperation to gather opposition lawmakers. Ozawa said he will make efforts to meet the request.

DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki announced earlier this week that some party members including himself will not join a new party to be created from the merger, due to their disagreement with the CDPJ's basic policies.

