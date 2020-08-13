Daily Coronavirus Count Rebounds above 1,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus infections in Japan came to 1,172 on Thursday, climbing above 1,000 for the first time in four days.

In Tokyo, 206 people were newly found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. While about half of them are in their 20s to 30s, the proportion of those in their 40s or older topped 40 pct.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital rose to 16,680. The number of severely ill patients stood at 21, unchanged from the previous day.

Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, reported 123 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest figure so far. In the central prefecture of Aichi, the daily infection number came to 109, the first reading above 100 in three days. The southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka saw 144 new cases, the first figure above 100 in four days.

The total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities in Japan rose to 1,088, with nine deaths newly reported, including three in the western prefecture of Osaka and two in Tokyo.

