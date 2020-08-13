Hokkaido Town May Apply for Radioactive Waste Site Selection Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo/Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The town of Suttsu in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido is considering accepting a literature survey for the process to select a municipality to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants, it was learned Thursday.

The literature survey is the first of the three stages of examination in the selection process.

"We're receiving inquiries from several municipalities" about the survey, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told reporters Thursday.

If Suttsu applies for the survey, it will become the first municipality to do so since the central government released in 2017 a map showing that some 30 pct of the country's land, covering some 900 municipalities, is deemed suitable to host final disposal sites.

But it is uncertain whether Suttsu will actually make such an application as local residents are expected to oppose the move due to safety concerns.

