JAL, ANA to Make Big Domestic Flight Cuts in Sept.

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two major air carriers will substantially reduce their domestic flights next month, due to weak air travel demand amid the resurgence of novel coronavirus infections.

Japan Airlines <9201> said Friday it will suspend 5,353 flights scheduled for Sept. 11-30, accounting for 31 pct of all domestic services originally planned for the period.

The move will affect 75 routes, including those between Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Itami Airport near Osaka and between Haneda and Fukuoka airports.

JAL will reduce its domestic flights by 8,223, or 32 pct, throughout September, for which the number of seat reservations is still standing at around 30 pct of the year-before level.

The airline is also planning a roughly 30 pct cut in domestic flights in the latter half of August.

