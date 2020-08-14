Japan Firms Racing to Offer Fun Ways of Watching Sports at Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are racing to offer new and exciting ways of watching sports matches at home, as fans have difficulties going to venues due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A smartphone app developed by musical instruments maker Yamaha Corp. <7951> allows fans to send applause and cheers to sports venues while watching games at home.

The company has been testing the system in professional baseball and soccer games across the country since April.

The system has been welcomed by fans who say they feel like they are cheering at venues. Yamaha aims to commercialize it by the end of this year.

A service offered by mobile operator SoftBank Corp. <9434> allows users to watch virtual reality videos of all home games of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks baseball club for 980 yen per month.

