COVID-19 Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Rises to 70 Pct in Tokyo

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--About 70 pct of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo are now occupied, it was learned Thursday.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital rose about sixfold from 280 as of July 1 to 1,659 as of Wednesday, accounting for 69.1 pct of all 2,400 reserved beds including 100 for severely ill patients.

The hospital bed occupancy is "nearing capacity due to the hospitalization of symptomless and mildly ill patients," Masataka Inokuchi, vice chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, said at a metropolitan government meeting on Thursday.

Inokuchi pointed out that it is necessary to develop a system to isolate in an efficient way people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not need to be hospitalized, while properly monitoring their health conditions.

The metropolitan government now plans to increase the number of reserved beds to 2,800.

