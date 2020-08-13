Skylark Posts 18.9-B.-Yen Net Loss in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Skylark Holdings Co. <3197> Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of 18.9 billion yen in January-June, as visitors to the group’s restaurants decreased due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was the group’s first red ink since its relisting in 2014. The loss is among the biggest in the group’s history, officials said.

In the same period last year, the company posted a net profit of 5.3 billion yen.

Skylark registered an operating loss of 18 billion yen for the first half this year, against 11 billion yen in profit.

The company did not release full-year earnings projections, citing growing uncertainty amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]