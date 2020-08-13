Dentsu Group Posts 16-B.-Yen Net Profit in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Dentsu Group Inc. <4324> on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 15,795 million yen in the January-June first half of the current business year, against the year-before loss of 1,275 million yen.

The advertising group secured the black figure by pressing ahead with cost cuts in Japan and overseas, at a time when advertising demand dropped around the world in the coronavirus pandemic.

Its sales fell 7.6 pct from a year earlier to 459,082 million yen, but the operating profit jumped 59.0 pct to 28,745 million yen.

The company refrained from releasing its full-year earnings projections, due to difficulties estimating the effects of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the company revealed that it will announce a new management plan when it reports annual results next February.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]