Ootoya to Tie Up with Foodstuff Delivery Firm Oisix

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese “teishoku” set meals restaurant chain Ootoya Holdings Co. <2705> is slated to enter into a business partnership with foodstuff delivery firm Oisix ra daichi Inc. <3182>, informed sources said Thursday.

The two companies will also look to launch talks to form a capital tie-up if major restaurant chains operator Colowide Co.'s <7616> takeover bid for Ootoya fails, according to the sources.

The establishment of the business partnership will be announced as early as Friday.

Under the partnership, Ootoya and Oisix are expected to study jointly developing frozen meals and meal kits and launching a service of delivering them to subscribers.

In July, Colowide, Ootoya’s top shareholder, announced its tender offer for Ootoya shares, aiming to raise its stake in the company from about 19 pct to 45-51.32 pct.

