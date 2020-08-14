"Tetsuincho" Railway Stamp Book Proving Popular

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--"Tetsuincho," a book for collecting original stamps of third-sector, or public-private, railways across Japan, is drawing strong demand, with initially printed 5,000 copies selling out less than one month after it was launched on July 10.

An association comprising 40 third-sector railway operators that launched the tetsuincho project plans to put an additional 10,000 copies on sale on Tuesday.

"We hope that the stamp book will help people keep memories of their railway trips," an official involved in the project said, adding that it will hopefully contribute to keeping third-sector railway operators alive at a time when the business environment is tough for many of them due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tetsuincho, a railway version of "goshuincho," a book for collecting "goshuin" stamps at shrines and temples in Japan, is designed to promote ridership amid the new coronavirus crisis.

Priced at 2,200 yen per copy, tetsuincho is sold at stations of the 40 railway companies.

