Toyota, Mazda to Invest More in New U.S. Plant

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> said Thursday they will invest an additional 830 million dollars in a joint plant being built in Huntsville, Alabama.

The additional investment is designed to introduce more cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to the plant's production lines and provide enhanced training to its workforce, the Japanese automakers said.

The addition will increase the total amount of investment in the plant to 2,311 million dollars.

With a workforce of up to 4,000 employees, the plant will make 150,000 units each of a Toyota SUV and a Mazda crossover vehicle a year.

The plant is unlikely to go into operation until at least the second half of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]