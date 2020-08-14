Mitsubishi UFJ to Support SE Asian Students amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> said Friday it will donate a total of 400 million yen to support students from Southeast Asia who are facing difficulties continuing their study in Japan due to the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The donations will be made to embassies or student support associations in Japan of Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam through the Japanese megabank group’s partner banks in the four Southeast Asian nations for the purpose of supporting students’ livelihood and helping them advance to the next stage of education, according to Mitsubishi UFJ.

Participating in the donation scheme from the Mitsubishi UFJ group are MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., credit card company Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos Co. and consumer loan provider Acom Co. <8572>.

Southeast Asia is one of the most important markets for the Mitsubishi UFJ group.

