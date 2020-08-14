Orix Bank, Sony Bank to Cooperate in Financial Product Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Orix Bank and Sony Bank said Friday that they have agreed to cooperate in sales of financial products and services.

The two companies will aim to expand their customer bases and increase commission fee revenues by offering each other’s products and services.

As a starter, Orix Bank will offer housing loan products of Sony Bank from Monday.

Orix Bank conducts face-to-face sales related to its mainstay real estate investment loan operations, and it does business with real estate companies.

Sony Bank is expected to enjoy an expansion in housing loans through sales channels other than its mainstay online business.

