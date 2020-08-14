Japan Newly Confirms Over 1,300 People Positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 1,363 on Friday, exceeding 1,300 for the first time in five days.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government newly confirmed 389 people as positive for the novel coronavirus, with its daily count rising above 300 for the first time in five days.

About 60 pct of the latest daily group in the Japanese capital are in their 20s to 30s, and over 60 pct have unclear infection routes, according to the metropolitan government.

The total number of coronavirus cases there climbed to 17,069, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 24 on Friday.

Elsewhere in the country, 192 new COVID-19 cases were found in the western prefecture of Osaka, 125 in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and 117 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

