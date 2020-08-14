Tokyo’s Daily Coronavirus Tally Rises above 300 Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that 389 people have been newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital, with its daily count rising above 300 for the first time in five days.

About 60 pct of the latest daily group are in their 20s to 30s, according to the metropolitan government.

In Tokyo, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 17,069, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 24 on the day.

