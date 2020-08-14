Abe Cabinet Support Rate Falls to 32.7 Pct, Nearing Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet fell to 32.7 pct in August, the second-lowest level since his current administration was launched in December 2012, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Friday.

The rate was down 2.4 percentage points from July. The lowest support rate for the cabinet was 29.9 pct, marked in July 2017.

The disapproval rate for the Abe cabinet in this month rose 2.0 points to 48.2 pct, the second highest level since its launch, after 48.6 pct in July 2017.

The survey showed that 59.6 pct of respondents do not support the Abe administration's measures in response to the novel coronavirus crisis, far higher than 19.4 pct who back them.

On the government's Go To Travel campaign, launched on July 22 to support the nation's tourism industry, which has been taking a hit from the epidemic, 82.8 pct said the launch was too early, against 9.0 pct who saw the timing as appropriate and 4.0 pct who said the start was too late.

