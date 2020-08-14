Japan Welcomes Israel-UAE Deal to Normalize Diplomatic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Friday hailed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize their diplomatic relations.

Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Tomoyuki Yoshida said in a statement that Japan welcomes the move as the first step toward reducing tensions in the region and achieving stability there.

The statement also praised efforts by the United States under President Donald Trump to broker the Israel-UAE deal.

Japan will continue to back a two-state solution that would allow Israel and Palestine to coexist peacefully and securely, it said.

