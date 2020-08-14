Abe Administration Has No Effective Way to Regain Public Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Key members of the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party were highly alarmed by the approval rating for the Abe cabinet dropping close to the "red zone" below 30 pct.

They see regaining public support as difficult at a time when people's frustration about the way the government has been handling the coronavirus crisis is heightening.

"Now we're in trouble. The administration is being blamed for everything," a person close to Abe said after looking at the results of a Jiji Press opinion poll for August.

"All we can do is to get things done with speed. We shouldn't just be swayed," the person said.

The survey results, released Friday, showed that the approval rating fell to 32.7 pct, the second lowest after 29.9 pct since the current Abe administration was launched in December 2012.

