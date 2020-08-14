A-Bomb Exhibition Opens in Hawaii for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--A traveling exhibition about the August 1945 atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki opened for the first time in Hawaii on Thursday local time, running until Nov. 30.

The exhibition is being hosted on the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, showcasing photographs depicting the devastating impacts of the nuclear weapons.

Items on display include victims’ belongings and an origami crane folded by Sadako Sasaki, a girl who died of acute leukemia after being exposed to radiation from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

An origami crane folded by former U.S. President Barack Obama, who visited Hiroshima in 2016, is also displayed.

Organized by the two Japanese cities and USS Missouri Memorial Association Inc., the exhibition began a month later than initially planned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]