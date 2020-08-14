Tokyo to Inspect Bars, Restaurants with COVID-19 Safety Sticker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that it will inspect bars and restaurants with a metropolitan government-issued sticker indicating that adequate measures to prevent COVID-19 infections are in place.

The sticker system was launched in June, allowing bars, restaurants and other facilities to download the sticker from the metropolitan government's website after entering their names, addresses and what prevention measures they are taking.

While about 190,000 facilities had registered with the system as of Thursday, there has been no system for objectively checking whether they are implementing relevant measures.

Metropolitan government officials will start to visit registered bars and restaurants in downtown areas as early as next Wednesday, demanding improvements if there are flaws in infection-prevention measures.

On Wednesday this week, a total of eight workers and visitors at a bar with the sticker in the capital's Edogawa Ward were confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

