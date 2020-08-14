52 Listed Japan Firms Solicit Early Retirements in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of listed companies announcing voluntary early retirement programs in 2020 reached 52 by Thursday, credit research agency Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said Friday.

Of them, 15 cited the spread of the novel coronavirus as a reason for soliciting early retirements.

A total of 9,323 early retirees have been sought at 43 companies that announced details of their programs, with Leopalace21 Corp. <8848> soliciting the largest number at 1,000, followed by 800 at FamilyMart Co. <8028>.

By sector, the number of companies that announced early retirement programs was highest in the apparel and textile industry at eight, followed by seven in the electric machinery industry and five in the transportation machinery industry.

Four companies announced early retirement programs each in the retail and restaurant sectors. Among the companies is Pepper Food Service Co. <3053>, which runs the Ikinari Steak chain.

