Japan, Malaysia to Resume Business Travel in Sept.

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Malaysian counterpart, Hishammuddin Hussein, agreed Friday to resume travel by business-related people between the two countries as soon as early September, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced.

At their meeting in the Southeast Asian country, the two ministers also agreed to cooperate closely on issues related to North Korea, as well as the situations in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, where China is increasingly assertive.

In a separate meeting with Malaysian Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, Motegi expressed Japan’s readiness to cooperate for the success of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit slated to be chaired by Malaysia in November.

