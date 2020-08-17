Toy Makers Ride Eco-Friendly Wave by Cutting Plastic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese toy makers are increasingly reducing plastic waste amid heightened public interest in environmentally friendly goods.

The trend to reduce the use of plastic materials and to recycle used plastic coincides with recent moves by retailers in Japan to charge for plastic bags.

Another aim is to nurture a sense of awareness about the environment among children.

Tomy Co. <7867>, better known as Takara Tomy, designated some 200 of its toys that cleared internal standards for resource-saving and other environmentally friendly practices as "eco-toys," with four of them made of recycled plastic.

The company hopes to create products that are as environmentally conscious as possible, overcoming obstacles such as achieving stable supplies of materials.

