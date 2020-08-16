Remains of WWII Air Raid Found at Ginza Station

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Remains of the work to repair damage from the Ginza air raid during World War II have been exposed as a result of revamping work of Tokyo Metro Co.'s Ginza Station.

"It's rare that such remains have been found under the ground, and they showed the impact of the bombing," an expert said.

In the Ginza air raid, the U.S. military attacked the posh Ginza district in central Tokyo at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 1945, dropping a 500-kilogram bomb on the ground above the subway station and destroying the underground tunnel leading toward Asakusa Station.

According to records, 539 people were killed in the attack.

The bombing happened when factories were mainly targeted by the U.S. military, before the Great Tokyo Air Raid on March 30 in the same year that devastated many residential areas in the city.

