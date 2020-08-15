Japan Ministers Visit Yasukuni Shrine on War-End Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Members of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet visited Tokyo's war-related Yasukuni Shrine on Saturday, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, while Abe himself refrained from visiting the controversial Shinto shrine.

It is the first time since 2016 that Japanese cabinet ministers have visited Yasukuni Shrine, which honors the war dead, including convicted war criminals, on the war-end anniversary. The shrine is regarded by China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

Four ministers, including Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, visited the shrine on the day, the highest count under the Abe administration.

Abe made through a representative a "tamagushi" ritual offering at his own expense to Yasukuni Shrine under the name of the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The other two cabinet ministers who visited the shrine are education minister Koichi Hagiuda and Seiichi Eto, minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs.

