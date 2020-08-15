Abe Renews Commitment to Peace on 75th War-End Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held in Tokyo on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowing never to repeat the tragedy of war.

In the government-sponsored event at the Nippon Budokan hall in Chiyoda Ward, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, the prime minister and bereaved relatives mourned for some 3.1 million victims of the war.

The Emperor prayed for peace in a speech, while expressing his deep remorse over the war as he did in last year's ceremony.

The government scaled down the annual ceremony for the first time due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The number of participants hit a record low of 540.

The number of participating bereaved relatives came to 193, also a record low, with the representatives of such relatives from 20 of the country's 47 prefectures absent from the event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]