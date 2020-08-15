Japan Newly Confirms 1,228 Novel Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,228 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Saturday, seeing a figure of over 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and the western Japan prefecture of Kochi confirmed 136 and 14 new cases, respectively. Both prefectures saw their respective daily highs.

Of Kochi's new patients, 12 are residents or workers at a facility in the city of Kochi for intellectually disabled people.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the country grew by seven to 1,106, with four new fatalities reported in the central prefecture of Aichi, two in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and one in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

In Tokyo, 385 people were newly found infected with the virus. The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 300 for the second straight day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]