Tokyo Newly Confirms 385 Novel Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday stood at 385, with the daily count in the Japanese capital topping 300 for the second consecutive day, the metropolitan government said.

Of the newly infected people, 204 are in their 20s or 30s, 55 in their 40s, 48 in their 50s and 52 in their 60s or older. The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 23 as of Saturday.

The number of newly confirmed cases in the western Japan prefecture of Kochi came to 14, the prefecture's largest daily number. Of them, 12 are residents or workers at a facility in the city of Kochi for intellectually disabled people.

