Mercury Reaches 40.9 Degrees in Japan City of Hamamatsu

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures surged in many parts of Japan on Sunday, with the city of Hamamatsu in Shizuoka Prefecture seeing the mercury hit 40.9 degrees Celsius, the country's highest this year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The reading in Hamamatsu was logged at 12:40 p.m. (3:40 a.m. GMT) in the Tenryu district of the city's Tenryu Ward. The mercury became the district's highest in history.

Temperatures rose above 40 degrees in Japan for the first time since Tuesday, when the mercury hit 40.5 degrees in the cities of Isesaki and Kiryu, both in Gunma Prefecture, and 40.2 degrees in the town of Hatoyama in Saitama Prefecture.

The agency issued high-temperature warnings for most areas of the country and heatstroke alerts under a new system for the Kanto-Koshin eastern region. The agency and the Environment Ministry are currently testing the new heatstroke warning system.

