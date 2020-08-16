Japan Newly Confirms 1,020 Novel Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 1,020 on Sunday, exceeding 1,000 for the fourth straight day.

In Tokyo, 260 novel coronavirus cases were newly confirmed on the day. The daily count decreased from Saturday’s 385 and slipped below 300 for the first time in three days.

Of the newly infected people in the Japanese capital, around 60 pct are in their 30s or younger, while 37 people are in their 60s or older. The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 25 as of Sunday.

In the western prefecture of Nara, 19 members of Tenri University’s rugby team newly tested positive for COVID-19, after the infection of one team member was confirmed on Wednesday. All of them live in a dormitory and have mild or no symptoms.

Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, reported 27 new coronavirus cases. All of the new virus carriers are staff members or patients at a hospital in the city of Ibusuki that has been hit by a cluster outbreak. The total number of COVID-19 cases related to the hospital came to 42.

