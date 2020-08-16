Tokyo Newly Confirms 260 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--A total of 260 novel coronavirus cases were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count decreased from Saturday's 385 and slipped below 300 for the first time in three days.

Of the newly infected people, around 60 pct are in their 30s or younger, while 37 people are in their 60s or older. The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 25 as of Sunday.

In the western prefecture of Nara, 19 members of Tenri University's rugby team newly tested positive for COVID-19, after the infection of one team member was confirmed on Wednesday. All of them live in a dormitory and have mild or no symptoms.

The cumulative coronavirus death toll in the country came to 1,110, with two new fatalities reported in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]