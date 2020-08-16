Stranded Mitsui O.S.K. Ship Splits in Two off Mauritius

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--A crack on the Japanese-owned bulk carrier Wakashio that has run aground off Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island country, grew further to cause the vessel to split in two on Saturday local time, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. <9104>, which chartered the ship, said Sunday.

As the freighter, owned by Nagashiki Shipping Co., which is based in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, is tied up to a tugboat, the risk of its drifting away is low as long as the weather does not turn bad, according to Mitsui O.S.K.

Under the instructions of related authorities, Nagashiki Shipping will work on the removal of the vessel, from which some 1,000 tons of fuel oil has spilled into the ocean.

The work to remove the remaining fuel oil from the ship has mostly been completed. While some lubricant oil also spilled from the ship as the crack grew bigger, part of it has been collected and its impact is seen to be limited, Mitsui O.S.K. said.

To investigate the cause of the accident, Nagashiki Shipping plans to hear from crew members after the questioning by investigative authorities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]