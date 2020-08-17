Tennis Star Nishikori Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese professional tennis star Kei Nishikori said Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Nishikori, 30, disclosed the test result on his official app.

He said he has only light symptoms and has placed himself under voluntary quarantine in Florida, where he trains. He plans to take a virus test again Friday.

Following the test result, Nishikori withdrew from the Western & Southern Open in New York from Saturday, which was slated to be his first tournament since he underwent surgery on his right elbow last October.

The U.S. Open, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, is set to start on Aug. 31 at the same venue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]