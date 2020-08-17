Mercury Hits Record-Tying 41.1 Degrees in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Hamamatsu, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The central Japan city of Hamamatsu, in Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday saw the mercury rise to 41.1 degrees Celsius, a record-tying high for the country, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The reading was logged at 12:10 p.m. (3:10 a.m. GMT) in the city's Naka Ward. The mercury hit 40.2 degrees in the ward on Sunday. On July 23, 2018, the city of Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, set Japan's record high temperature of 41.1 degrees.

With the country covered by Pacific and Tibetan high pressure systems, sunny weather with high temperatures has continued recently. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the highest temperature of the day stood at or above 30 degrees at a total of 656 observation points, or about 70 pct of all surveyed places across the country, and 269 of them, or 30 pct of the total, saw the mercury hit 35 degrees or higher.

The agency issued high-temperature warnings for many areas of the country. The mercury rose to as high as 39.7 degrees in the city of Mino in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, and the village of Nishimera in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki, 39.6 degrees in Hamamatsu's Tenryu Ward and 39.5 degrees in the city of Iida in the central prefecture of Nagano.

Many observation points in the Kinki western region and the southern part of the Kyushu southwestern region posted their respective record-high temperatures.

