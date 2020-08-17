Coronavirus Cases in Japan Up by 6,461 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan came to 56,929 as of 10 a.m. on Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 6,461 from a week before.

The national death toll from the virus rose by 50 to 1,117.

The figures were for the past six days, as last week's Monday was a national holiday.

The cumulative total includes 712 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, earlier this year, 149 crew members of the Costa Atlantica, another cruise ship, which was hit by a cluster infection while being docked in the southern Japan city of Nagasaki, and 15 people who returned to Japan on government-chartered flights.

Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative infection cases, at 17,714, up by 1,650, followed by the western prefecture of Osaka, at 6,845 cases, up by 953, and Kanagawa, at 3,854, up by 548.

