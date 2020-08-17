Abe Visits Hospital amid Worries about His Health

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe entered Keio University Hospital in Tokyo to see a doctor on Monday morning, at a time when concerns about his health condition are growing among ruling lawmakers, due partly to the prolonged fight against COVID-19.

The hospital visit is for ensuring the prime minister's health, and he plans to take a rest through Tuesday, without performing official duties, according to his aides.

Abe has avoided lengthy press conferences and off-session debates of the Diet, Japan's parliament, since its ordinary session closed in June.

Abe sometimes interacts with reporters waiting for him at the prime minister's office. But some observers say his voice lacks vigor and that he does not look very well.

In 2007, Abe ended his one-year first prime ministership after suffering worsened symptoms of ulcerative colitis, his chronic disease.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]