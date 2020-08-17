Kubota to Build U.S. Plant for Small Construction Machinery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Kubota Corp. <6326> said Monday it will build a manufacturing base for small construction machinery in Kansas, with investment of some 5.6 billion yen.

The plant is scheduled to start mass production in September 2022.

Currently, most of the company's small construction equipment for North America is produced in Japan.

By establishing a production base in the United States, Kubota hopes to respond quickly to client requests.

The company aims to produce 3,000 units in 2023.

