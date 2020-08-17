Japan Confirms 647 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 647 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the first time in five days that its daily tally of infections slipped below 1,000.

The country's coronavirus death toll rose by 15 to 1,132. Five new fatalities were reported in Osaka Prefecture, two in Chiba Prefecture and one each in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Fukuoka, Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures.

In Tokyo, 161 new confirmed cases were reported, the first time in six days that the daily number fell below 200.

Of Monday's tally in the Japanese capital, 80 cases were in their 20s or 30s, according to the metropolitan government. Eight people in their 20s to 30s were infected with the virus after they went to a barbecue attended by 23 people.

Tokyo had 27 cases with severe symptoms.

